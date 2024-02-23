Crook County Greater Idaho Movement ballot measure filed for May election

by Travis Pittman

Crook County voters will get the chance on their May primary ballot to tell county leaders whether they want to become part of Idaho.

Ballot Measure 7-86 was filed on Wednesday. It asks voters “Should Crook County represent that its citizens support efforts to move the Idaho state border to include Crook County?

It will be the latest county to vote on whether to consider joining the Greater Idaho Movement, which would move the Idaho border to include Eastern and most of Central Oregon. It’s an effort by those dissatisfied with lawmakers in Salem who hope to live under Idaho’s more conservative government. Bend and Sisters would not be included in the move.

The ballot measure is simply to learn whether voters want to make the move. Passage would not automatically mean it would happen. Such a move would require the approval of both state legislatures and Congress.

Voters in 12 Oregon counties have already told their county leaders they approve of looking to move the border. A narrow majority of voters — 50.9% — approved Jefferson County’s measure in 2020. Baker, Grant, Harney, Klamath, Lake, Malheur, Morrow, Sherman, Union, Wheeler and Wallowa county voters passed similar measures.

The Idaho House of Representatives passed a resolution in 2023, saying it is open to having a dialogue with Oregon’s legislature on moving the border.

Rep. Vikki Breese-Iverson, R-Prineville met with Idaho officials last October. She stated then that while she was not sure of the Greater Idaho movement was the way to go, she was “willing to turn over all the rocks possible, for the land and people I love.”

Norman Williams, a professor of constitutional law at Willamette University, has estimated that the Idaho-Oregon border move cost Idaho somewhere in the range of $18 billion to $20 billion. Those behind the movement have disputed those numbers, claiming the cost would be negotiated between the two states. It also says that “Oregon should want to cut their losses because they subsidize eastern Oregon.”