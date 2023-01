by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

It took a tremendous amount of strength and patience, but 12-year-old Campbell Keenan was determined to reel in the big catch.

Through patience and perseverance, Campbell nabbed a Great White Shark near Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

RELATED: The Great Outdoors: Ice fishing in Klamath County

RELATED: ’You should be in jail!’ See moment weights were found in fish at competition