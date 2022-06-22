▶️ The Great Outdoors: Wolves in the Metolius Basin

A few years back, people were fascinated by the wanderings of OR-7, a radio-tagged gray wolf that traveled from Northeast Oregon into California and back again. It was believed OR-7 was looking for a mate.

Now there are confirmed reports of wolves lingering in the Metolius River basin near Camp Sherman.

On this edition of The Great Outdoors, we consider what having wolves this close means to people who live and play along the Metolius, and the impacts apex predators might have on the local ecology.