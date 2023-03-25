▶️ Great Northwest BMX Nationals brings races of all ages to Redmond

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

It’s the weekend that some kids and adults wait for all year. The Great Northwest BMX Nationals are happening at the Deschutes County Expo Center.

Racers of all ages come from miles around to put their skills to the test for the three-day event that runs Friday- Sunday. You can learn more at this link.

Central Oregon Daily Meteorologist Scott Elnes was there to take in all the action.

