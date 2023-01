by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Crowds will gather early Sunday for the 20th annual Great Nordeen Cross Country Ski and Fat Bike Race.

It begins at Mt. Bachelor and takes racers down to Wanoga Sno-Park.

The skate race begins at 7:30 a.m. at the West Village Lodge.

The fat bike race starts at 8:45 a.m. at Sunrise Lodge.

The race serves as a fundraiser for the Mount Bachelor Sports Education Foundation.

About 160 racers took part last year.

