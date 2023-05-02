▶️ Photo: Great horned owls nesting at Widgi Creek Golf Course

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

>>> Have you checked out Central Oregon Daily News on YouTube? Click here to subscribe and share our videos.

Widgi Creek Golf Course has some yellow-eyed friends up in the trees.

Golfer Steve Bryant sent the photo you see here of two great horned owls at the course on Saturday.

They are regulars here. Bryant says they are believed to be the same two who come back almost every year to hatch more owlets. He didn’t say specifically where they were located.

Other birds of prey have been spotted in the area including osprey and red-tailed hawks.

“Quite the Audubon experience out here right now,” Steve told us.

RELATED: 1 of 3 eaglets at Smith Rock State Park dies

RELATED: Longtime Smith Rock eagle nest photographer gives close-up of new eaglets