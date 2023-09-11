▶️ The Great Drake Park Duck Race brings in over $96,000 for local non-profits

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The 34th annual Great Drake Park Duck Race took place Sunday afternoon.

The race started at 1:30 and thousands of rubber ducks were dumped from the Galveston Bridge into the Deschutes River as they made their way to the foot Bridge in Drake Park.

There were also food booths, bounce houses, activities and a kids race earlier in the afternoon.

This year’s race brought in over $96,000 for local non-profits.

The winning duck was pink, and the names of winners will be up on theduckrace.com.

>>> Have you checked out Central Oregon Daily News on YouTube? Click here to subscribe and share our videos.

RELATED: Great Drake Park Duck Race Sunday in Bend

RELATED: The Great Drake Park Duck Race returns, pink duck reigns victorious