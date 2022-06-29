Tickets for Bend’s Great Drake Park Duck Race now on sale

The Great Drake Park Duck Race is officially back, ready for a slow, tense float in Bend.
The race will be held Saturday, July 11 and tickets are now on sale.
This is the 33rd year of the race, which raises money for Central Oregon nonprofits including:
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend
- Central Oregon Veterans Outreach
- MountainStar Family Relief Nursery
- Deschutes Children’s Foundation
“It’s such a tradition in Bend,” Kyle Frick, Vice President of Marketing for MidOregon Credit Union, said at Wednesday’s kick-off event. “To be able to do something that really helps out a lot of kids and families in need, so we’re really happy to do it.”
Here is the schedule for this year’s event.
- 11:00 a.m.: Festivities begin
- 12:00 p.m.: Music, food and activity booths, plus the kids race
- 1:30 p.m.: Race starts at Galveston Bridge
- 1:55 p.m.: Estimated time for winning ducks to cross the finish line at Mirror Pond Foot Bridge
- 2:30 p.m.: Winners and awards are announced at Drake Park