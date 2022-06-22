Great Drake Park Duck Race announces kick-off date

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Great Drake Park Duck Race will return on September 11 after a two-year hiatus.

Tickets for the race will go on sale June 29.

This year marks the 33rd consecutive year of local Rotary clubs, businesses and community members raising funds for local non-profit organizations.

Ticket sale proceeds will benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend, Central Oregon Veterans Outreach (COVO), Deschutes Children’s Foundation, and MountainStar Family Relief Nursery.

Duck race raffle tickets are $5 and can be purchased at First Community, Mid Oregon, OnPoint, and SELCO Credit Union or online at www.theduckrace.com.

Local Rotarians and the Duck mascot will also be out in the community promoting ticket sales throughout the summer.

Twenty prizes with total value over $18,000 will be raffled, including the Grand Prize of $5,000 cash.

Additional prizes include a Hoodoo Ski Area season family pass, diamond earrings from Saxon’s Fine Jewelers and more.