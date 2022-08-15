▶️ PHOTOS: Great Basin Rattlesnake discovered in Deschutes County

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A lucky photographer made quite the find out in the Deschutes county wilderness over the weekend.

The Bureau Of Land Management says Riley Frasier snapped photos of the Great Basin Rattlesnake on public lands in Deschutes County. BLM said Frasier had been trying for years to confirm the presence of the species in the county.

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife warns you that if you see a rattlesnake, the first step is to move away. If a snake feels trapped, it will coil itself, warn you with its rattle and — if it has to — strike.

Here are other tips from BLM:

Stick to well-used, open trails.

Avoid walking through thick brush. If you can’t, use a walking stick to alert snakes of your approach.

Do not step or put your hands where you cannot see

Wear over-the-ankle boots and loose-fitting long pants.

Watch rattlesnakes from a distance and be aware of defense behaviors that mean you’re too close!

