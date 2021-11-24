Grassroots group seeks stocking stuffers for assisted living home residents

A group of local volunteers is making high quality stockings for all assisted living and memory care facilities in Central Oregon.
The stockings will be delivered to residents at these facilities in mid-December.
They asking the community for donations of stocking stuffer items.
Some suggestions are:
- Candy
- Non-slip socks
- Playing cards
- Magazines
- Gloves
- Activity books
- Holiday décor
- Holiday toys
- Ornaments
- Stickers
- Mini calendars
- Brushes/combs/toothbrushes/chapstick/lotion
- Nail polish
- Hand towels
- Snacks
- Handmade items and personal notes
Those interested in donating can contact Cheryl Garr, 541-633-3913 or Cheryl.garr@cambrex.com