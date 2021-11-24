Grassroots group seeks stocking stuffers for assisted living home residents

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A group of local volunteers is making high quality stockings for all assisted living and memory care facilities in Central Oregon.

The stockings will be delivered to residents at these facilities in mid-December.

They asking the community for donations of stocking stuffer items.

Some suggestions are:

Candy

Non-slip socks

Playing cards

Magazines

Gloves

Activity books

Holiday décor

Holiday toys

Ornaments

Stickers

Mini calendars

Brushes/combs/toothbrushes/chapstick/lotion

Nail polish

Hand towels

Snacks

Handmade items and personal notes

Those interested in donating can contact Cheryl Garr, 541-633-3913 or Cheryl.garr@cambrex.com