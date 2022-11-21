▶️ Huge flames, smoke erupt from Grass Valley hemp plant fire; 5 injured

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Hemp Plant in Grass Valley, Oregon, caught fire Sunday, sending flames and large plumes of smoke into the sky and prompting evacuations.

Five employees were reportedly burned, including one that had significant burn injuries.

The Sherman County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday there was concern that chemicals might explode.

The sheriff’s office released thermal video of the flames Sunday night because of thick fog. They said the building was fully engulfed and there were small explosions and there was concern over the danger of even larger explosions.

Highway 97 was shut down for a time.

The fire was out Monday morning, but evacuations were left in effect as teams from the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office, Department of Environmental Quality and hazmat teams were heading in to assess the situation, the sheriff’s office said. Evacuations were lifted just before noon Monday.

The cause of the fire has not yet been announced.

Grass Valley is located about 27 miles south of Biggs Junction on Highway 97.