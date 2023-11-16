DEA seizes drugs, firearms in Grants Pass trafficking ring bust

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Tuesday, authorities took down a drug and firearm trafficking ring near Grants Pass.

The DEA says the investigation lasted more than a year. They say they made 24 arrests and seized 37 firearms.

Authorities say during the bust they found more than 144,000 lethal doses of fentanyl.

This year alone the DEA has collected more than 3.9 million deadly doses of fentanyl statewide. Thats greater than double the amount found in 2022.

