Grants Pass diner fined $18K for ‘willful’ violation of COVID-19 rules

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — A Grants Pass diner has been fined almost $18,000 for what state regulators called a “willful” violation of COVID-19 rules.

The Grants Pass Daily Courier reports Oregon Occupational Safety and Health said Gold Miner Restaurant allowed indoor dining on or about Feb. 14 at a time when it was illegal and continued to do so illegally for almost a month.

The agency says Oregon OSHA Administrator Michael Wood exercised his discretionary authority under state law to issue a $17,800 fine — double the minimum penalty for such a violation.

A fine of $100 also was issued for a mask violation.

It wasn’t immediately known if the restaurant plans to appeal the fine.