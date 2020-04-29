Grants available to JeffCo, Madras businesses impacted by COVID

The Madras City Council is making $2,500 grants available to local businesses adversely affected by the COVID crisis while additional funding is also available to businesses throughout the county.

The council and Madras Redevelopment Commission voted to set up an Economic Assistance Grant Program, appropriating $100,000 for businesses located within Madras city limits and the Madras Redevelopment Commission appropriated $200,000 for businesses located within the Madras Urban Renewal area.

Additionally, Jefferson County and the Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council have approved $35,000 in funds for businesses operating outside of Madras but within Jefferson County.

Awarded grants will be up to $2,500 per business. The City and County have established task forces to review applications and administer the program.

“The Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council has been instrumental in assisting the City with developing the online application and helping the task force develop the criteria for the scoring matrix,” stated City Administrator Gus Burril.

Madras businesses must:

Have a physical presence in Madras;

Have a current City of Madras business license;*

Be a for-profit business; and

Have been directly impacted by the government-mandated shut down due to Coronavirus.

*Businesses without a current Madras Business License are encouraged to apply for a license now so they may apply for Round 2 funding if that should occur.

Jefferson County businesses outside Madras city limits must:

Have a physical presence in Jefferson County ;

; Be a for-profit business; and

Have been directly impacted by the government-mandated shut down due to Coronavirus.

Process:

The first round of applications will be accepted electronically (see links below) between April 29th and May 8th at 12:00 am (midnight) PST. An additional round of applications may be solicited later if funding remains.

Applications will be reviewed by the COVID-19 Task Force after the May 8th cutoff date.

Applicants will be notified by email of the outcome (approved or declined).

If an applicant is awarded a grant, the business will be asked to complete a short form and provide their W-9 before a check can be issued.

“We recognize this grant money will not solve the deep economic issues realized by many of the businesses in our community, but as a member of the task force and the Director of the Madras Chamber, I am thankful to the Council and the Commission for their efforts to provide assistance during this difficult time,” said Chamber Director Joe Krenowicz.

This grant program is just one of several ways the City has tried to help businesses during these difficult economic restrictions.

The City pulled their proposed food and beverage tax measure from the May ballot, provided a three-month deferment on loan payments to businesses with loans through the Redevelopment Commission, and provided assistance to retail businesses that would help them develop online marketplaces.

In addition, the City partnered with the Chamber and the Madras Pioneer in funding full-page advertising for businesses in the newspaper and signboards and banners advertising take-out for restaurants in town. “Collectively, our efforts have been, and will continue to be, to help our local businesses through this tough economic time,” stated Madras Redevelopment Commissioner and Councilor Bartt Brick.

“Staff has been heavily involved in staying connected with ever-changing governmental regulations in order to ensure the Council, Staff, and the community are receiving relevant, up-to-date information, while at the same time, keeping the day-to-day business of the City running smoothly,” stated Mayor Richard Ladeby.

General Information:

For general questions or if a business owner needs assistance completing the application, they may contact Joe Krenowicz at the Madras- Jefferson County Chamber at 541-408-6766 (c) or 541-475-2350 (o).

Chamber at 541-408-6766 (c) or 541-475-2350 (o). Para asistencia en español, por favor llame a Nelly Barrera al 541-475-2344.

Links to the grant application in English and Spanish are available on the following websites: www.ci.madras.or.us (on the COVID-19 Resources page), https://www.jeffco.net/ and https://www.MadrasChamber.com/.