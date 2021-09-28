Grant of nearly $1 million will help replant Santiam Forest after 2020 wildfires

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A grant of nearly $1 million from the non-profit American Forests will help the Oregon Department of Forestry plant more than 2 million seedlings on the Santiam State Forest as part of recovery efforts following 2020’s Labor Day fires.

The Labor Day fires of 2020 burned more than a million acres across Oregon, including more than 16,000 acres of the Santiam State Forest.

Typical annual replanting on the Santiam State Forest is about 250,000 seedlings.

ODF estimates it will take up to 4 million seedlings to fully replant and restore the Santiam.

“With climate-fueled wildfires ravaging public lands in Oregon and across the West, it is vital that we quickly restore these treasured landscapes with climate-resilient forests, using science to create the right forest composition and structure,” said Jad Daley, President and CEO of American Forests. “As Oregon shows the way by boldly stepping into this challenge on the Santiam and other state forests, American Forests is proud to pitch in with this new partnership, one of the largest in our history.”

“This generous gift enhances ODF’s capacity to restore the Santiam to a healthy, resilient, working public forest for the people of Oregon,” ODF State Forests Division Chief Liz Dent said. “We are grateful to American Forests for this historic investment in Oregon’s public lands.”