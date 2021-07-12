Grandview Fire increases to 4,000 acres Monday morning

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Grandview Fire northeast of Sisters has grown to 4,000 acres, with firefighters working to secure firelines established overnight.

The fire is still very active and tankers are being used to help contain the flames.

Level 3 evacuation notices remain for those living north of 17830 Mountain View Drive and on the north end of Holmes Road.

Level 2 notices are still in place for the Squaw Creek Canyon Subdivision.

The Deschutes County Fairgrounds is accepting large animals in need of evacuation.

If you need help transporting animals, you can contact the Pet Evacuation Team at 541-610-6628.

The current evacuation map is shown below.

Red Zone= Level 3

Yellow Zone= Level 2