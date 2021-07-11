Grandview Fire in Geneva area burning 2,000 acres, 0% containment

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Grandview Fire in the Crooked River National Grassland southwest of Culver is currently burning 2,000 acres.

Properties north of 17830 Mountain View Drive and residences on the north end of Holmes Road are under a Level 3 evacuation.

Level 2 “Get Set” notices have been given for the Squaw Creek Canyon Subdivision.

A temporary evacuation point and shelter is set at the Sisters Middle School at 15200 Hwy 242.

The Central Oregon Fire Management Service responded to the fire Sunday afternoon around 1:30 p.m. after a big column of smoke was seen coming from the area.

Engines and crews are working with 3 SEATs, Type 3 Helo, and two air tankers to establish a fireline.

Additional aircraft from neighboring dispatch centers headed to support suppression effort.

Fire behavior is very active and moving south, burning actively on east and west flanks.

Current Evacuation Map: