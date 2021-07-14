Grandview Fire grows to 5,723 acres; draws task forces from across the state

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Grandview Fire is an estimated 5,723 acres as of 11 a.m. Tuesday, drawing task forces from eight Oregon counties.

It is still an active fire and remains at five percent containment.

Oregon Department of Forestry’s Incident Management Team 2 and Oregon State Fire Marshal Office Red Team have taken joint command of fire operations.

John Pellisier, Operations Section Chief with the Oregon Department of Forestry Incident Management Team, provided an update Tuesday afternoon.

“The goal today is to send out all resources. We were able to get a few more resources this morning,” he said. “They are limited in the nation, but we have some out.

“We’ve deployed them out to the fire where we’ll try to continue building line, hold the line that we have, and just continue making progress on this fire, where we can completely circle this fire and cinch it up.”

Task forces from Marion, Yamhill, Linn, Benton, Lane, Umatilla, Columbia, and Clackamas counties have been mobilized to protect the 421 homes that remain under threat.

The fire has been blown into Stevens Canyon by winds from the north and south.

Firefighters have lined most of the fire’s east side, and continue to hold the line west of Whychus Creek.

The portions of the fire that threaten those living in the areas to the east and south of the flames have containment lines in place.

Level 3 “Go Now” evacuation notices are still in place for all homes north of Holmes Road.

Level 2 “Be Set” notices are still in place for the McKenzie Canyon and Lower Bridge Way area.

The Deschutes County Fairgrounds is accepting large animals in need of evacuation.

If you need help transporting animals, you can contact the Pet Evacuation Team at 541-610-6628.

The current evacuation map is shown below.

Red Zone= Level 3, “Go Now”

Orange Zone= Level 2, “Be Set”