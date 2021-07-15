Grandview Fire 14% contained; crews put out spot fires jumping firelines

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Grandview Fire around 10 miles northeast of Sisters remains at 5,971 acres and was 14 percent contained Thursday morning.

Firefighters stopped three spot fires that jumped across firelines Wednesday, and strengthened containment lines during the evening’s cooler temperatures and higher humidity.

Two Oregon Air National Guard helicopters arriving Friday are expected to help crews keep the fire inside containment lines.

A Red Flag Warning is in place until 11 p.m. Wednesday night, and winds 5-15 mph are expected from the west.

Homes and structures remain at risk, but due to the extensive progress made, some Structural Task Forces have been able to leave to assist with other Oregon fires.

Evacuation notices remain in place in many areas.

The current evacuation map can be seen below.

Red= Level 3, “Go Now”

Orange= Level 2, “Get Set”

Updated evacuation information can be found here.