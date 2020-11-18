Grand jury: Salem officer justified in fatal shooting of man

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A grand jury has unanimously found a Salem police officer justified in killing 30-year-old Rudy Martinez-Cortez in October.

The Statesman Journal reports the hearing involving officer Andrew Parsons included testimony from Oregon State Police detectives, Salem police officers and civilian witnesses.

According to a summary of the grand jury findings provided by the Marion County District Attorney’s Office Parsons on Oct. 29 saw a Honda Civic with no front license plate and followed until the CIvic’s front axle broke, making the car stop.

The summary says Parsons then chased Martinez-Cortez on foot and fired at him after Martinez-Cortez shot at Parsons.

The summary says the man’s car was found to have methamphetamines in it.