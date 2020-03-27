Grand jury indicts Redmond man for allegedly trying to infect police officer with COVID-19

A Deschutes County grand jury has indicted a Redmond man for allegedly trying to infect an arresting Bend police officer with COVID-19.

Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel announced the five-count indictment Friday, charging 35-year-old Daniel Ray Stubblefield with aggravated harassment, attempted assault on an officer, menacing and reckless endangering.

“We’re not messing around,” Hummel said in a statement. “Our first responders, medical professionals, and retail clerks are on the front lines of the battle to save lives and win the war against COVID-19. If anyone in our community takes a shot at infecting, and thus potentially killing, one of our front line heroes, I will use the full authority granted to me by the people of Oregon to hold them accountable.”

According to the DA’s office, Bend Police on Monday responded to a call of an unwanted subject at a house. When police arrived, they determined Stubblefield was the suspect and was arrested for outstanding warrants.

Hummel said on the drive to the jail, Stubblefield allegedly told the officer that he had COVID-19 and then began spitting and breathing on the officer.

The officer stopped the car and got out to wait for backup. When the backup officers arrived, they placed Stubblefield in a WRAP restraint device with a spit mask, Hummel said.

Once at the jail, jail staff determined that Stubblefield should be taken to St. Charles in Bend.

During the transport to the hospital, Stubblefield was not in a WRAP because he had calmed down.

Hummel said Stubblefield again allegedly intentionally blew air on the officer, and intentionally coughed on the officer.

It’s unclear if Stubblefield has tested positive for COVID-19.

Hummel told Central Oregon Daily the officer is currently under self-quarantine and is now reporting a cough. Hummel also said the officer is unable to be tested for COVID-19.

“The future of our county, our state, and our country is at risk and if there is some yahoo out there who is cavalier about the risk he presents or if he doesn’t present a risk, he just wants to terrorize first responders.,” Hummel said. “I’m not having it, I’m not having any bit of it.”

Stubblefield is in the Deschutes County Jail and his next court hearing is set for March 30th.