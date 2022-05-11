Grand jury: Deputy justified in shooting man at truck stop

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A grand jury has ruled that a Marion County deputy was justified in the April fatal shooting of a Portland man who shot a police officer after the man barricaded himself in a van at a truck stop in Aurora.

The Statesman Journal reports law enforcement officers testified that 27-year-old Micaiah Clinton shot at police more than a dozen times, injuring Woodburn Police Officer Jesse Ponce.

The Marion County District Attorney’s office says an officer returned fire and killed Clinton.

The shooting followed an attempt to arrest Clinton, who had outstanding felony warrants, and an hours-long standoff with police at the Pilot Flying J truck stop off Interstate 5.