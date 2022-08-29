Governor’s Commission on Law Enforcement Medal of Honor has 2 open vacancies

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The following is a press release from the Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training

The Governor’s Commission on the Law Enforcement Medal of Honor has two open vacancies looking to be filled

Governor’s Commission on the Law Enforcement Medal of Honor Application– Click here

For further information regarding the Workday application process, please visit View Job Posting Details – Workday (myworkday.com) . Please note that you may need to create an account if not already in Workday.

Please forward this notice and application link to members of your organization or other individuals you would recommend.

Here is some additional information about this Commission.

The Governor’s Commission on the Law Enforcement Medal of Honor consists of seven members appointed by the Governor.

A representative of the Governor’s office; A representative of the Department of Public Safety Standards and Training; A representative of the Oregon Association of Chiefs of Police; A representative of the Oregon State Sheriffs’ Association; A representative of a statewide organization of police officers; A representative of a statewide organization of peace officers; and A surviving family member of a law enforcement officer killed in the line of duty.



Members serve a four-year term at the pleasure of the Governor. A member of the commission is not entitled to compensation and expenses as provided in ORS 176.262.

This Commission shall:

Adopt rules establishing qualifications for nomination as a recipient of the Law Enforcement Medal of Honor and the Law Enforcement Medal of Ultimate Sacrifice; Meet at least once every six months to consider candidates for nomination for the Law Enforcement Medal of Honor and the Law Enforcement Medal of Ultimate Sacrifice; and Nominate candidates for the Law Enforcement Medal of Honor and the Law Enforcement Medal of Ultimate Sacrifice.



Commission meetings will in Salem at DPSST and commission members will be able to participate remotely by phone or computer. All meetings are public meetings.

This announcement was prepared by the Department of Public Safety Standards and Training on behalf of the Governor’s Commission on the Law Enforcement Medal of Honor.

We thank you for your time and assistance.