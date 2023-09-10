Governor Kotek orders flags lowered to half-staff in observation of 9/11

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Governor Tina Kotek today ordered all flags at Oregon public institutions to be flown at half-staff until sunset September 11 in remembrance of the nearly 3,000 civilians and first responders that were killed in the 2001 terrorist attacks.

Governor Kotek issued the following statement in remembrance of 9/11:

“Today and every day, we must remember and honor the families and those who lost their lives on 9/11, as well as the remarkable courage and selflessness shown by first responders,” Governor Kotek said. “On that day, the world grieved with us. As a country, we still carry the pain of that day that forever changed our world. As we honor those who we lost on that day, we must also honor the acts of courage and kindness so many across the country and world showed in response to tragedy.”