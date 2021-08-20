Governor Kate Brown announces two Oregon Court of Appeals vacancies

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

(Salem, OR) —Governor Kate Brown announced today that she is accepting applications to fill two judicial vacancies on the Oregon Court of Appeals, created by the planned retirements of Judge Joel DeVore and Judge Rex Armstrong. The Governor thanked Judge DeVore and Judge Armstrong for their dedicated judicial service. Both retirements are effective December 31, 2021.

Anyone interested in being considered for appointment to the Court of Appeals must submit an Appellate Judicial Interest Form to the Governor’s Office by 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 8, 2021. Please note that this form is specific to appellate appointments and is not the form used for circuit court appointments.



Interested applicants should mail the forms to: Dustin Buehler, General Counsel, Office of the Governor, 900 Court Street NE, Suite 254, Salem, OR 97301-4047.

Forms must be received by 5:00 p.m. on the closing date. Forms emailed by 5:00 p.m., on the closing date will be considered timely so long as original signed forms postmarked by the closing date are later received.

Please note that the process for filling these Court of Appeals vacancies will be separate from the process used by the Governor’s Office to fill the previously announced Oregon Supreme Court vacancy. Individuals interested in applying for both a Supreme Court position and a position on the Court of Appeals must submit separate application forms, one for each process.

Governor Brown fills judicial vacancies based on merit. She encourages applications from lawyers with a wide variety of backgrounds and experiences.

ORS 2.540 provides that a judge of the Court of Appeals must be an elector of the county of residence of the judge and must be admitted to practice in Oregon.

For questions about the appointment process, or to request an interest form, contact Shevaun Gutridge (503-378-6246).

The Appellate Judicial Interest Form is also available online.