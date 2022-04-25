Governor Brown announces drought declarations

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Governor Kate Brown has issued drought declarations for Deschutes, Grant, Lake and Malheur counties.

“It’s forecasted to be a difficult drought year,” said Governor Brown.

“I am committed to bringing state agency resources to everyone impacted by low water and precipitation levels.”

The declarations are based on the recommendations of the Drought Readiness Council and the Water Supply Availability Committee.

The official declaration attributes the decision to the low snowpack, low reservoir levels and low streamflow.

The governor has ordered the Department of Agriculture, the Oregon Water Resources Department, the Office of Emergency Management and other state agencies to assist the impacted counties.

For more information on the drought declarations, you can read the document here.