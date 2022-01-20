Gov. issues emergency order over green crab infestation

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — Gov. Jay Inslee has issued an emergency order to address the population growth of the invasive European green crab within the Lummi Nation’s Sea Pond, Makah Bay, Grays Harbor, and Willapa Bay.

The order was issued Wednesday to aid in eradicating the crab and preventing permanent establishment, which would harm endangered species, impact the resources of Washington Tribes and Native peoples and affect small businesses.

The order directs the Department of Fish and Wildlife to start implementing emergency measures and directs other agencies to identify green crab management as a high priority.

The order also urges the Legislature to provide additional emergency funding.