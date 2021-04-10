Gov. Inslee alters criteria for COVID-19 reopening phases

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has altered the criteria used to determine whether a county moves from one COVID-19 reopening phase to another.

Inslee on Friday said counties must fail both metrics for case counts and hospitalizations in order to move back a phase.

Previously counties could be moved backward by failing only one metric. He made the adjustments in advance of each county’s evaluation on Monday.

All of Washington’s 39 counties are currently in Phase 3 of Inslee’s reopening plan.

All indoor spaces in Phase 3 — including indoor dining at restaurants, indoor fitness centers, and retail — have been able to increase capacity from 25% to 50%.