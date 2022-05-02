▶️ Gov. Brown visits North Star Elementary for Teacher Appreciation Week

by Meghan Glova | Central Oregon Daily News

Governor Kate Brown stopped in Bend Monday morning to visit North Star Elementary School for Teacher Appreciation Week.

Brown met students, staff, and teachers all while pushing a coffee cart through the halls of Bend’s newest elementary school.

“In this building you can feel the energy, you can feel the good things happening,” Brown said. “They’re really just doing an extraordinary job.”

Brown stopped inside multiple classrooms while touring the school, expressing her appreciation for teachers during the pandemic.

“Many of them have families of their own and they worked to keep their own family members safe, as well as their students safe,” Brown said. “They’re putting their heart and soul on the line to make sure that kids are learning in the classroom now.”

Thank you was the phrase of the day on what was, coincidentally, Bend-La Pine Schools’ first day allowing visitors during school hours since the beginning of the pandemic.

North Star was Brown’s only Central Oregon school stop on Monday.