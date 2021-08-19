Gov. Brown to hold press conference with OHA & ODE reps Thursday morning

by Emily Kirk | Central Oregon Daily News

Oregon Governor Kate Brown is expected to hold a press conference at 11 a.m. Thursday morning to discuss Oregon’s ongoing response to COVID-19.

She will be joined by representatives from the Oregon Health Authority and the Oregon Department of Education.

In an open letter to Oregon superintendents on Tuesday, school board members, and education leaders, Brown asked them to follow guidelines and keep kids in school this fall.

The letter was written in response to school leaders throughout the state who have indicated they will not follow mask requirements.

“Wearing a mask is an act of kindness,” she said. “By wearing masks, we are teaching our children that they can protect each other in the classroom. That we can all work together to keep each other safe.”

This comes two weeks after the Oregon Department of Education (ODE) announced a masking requirement for when students return to school in the fall.

Portland Public Schools — Oregon’s largest school district — announced Wednesday it will require COVID-19 vaccinations for all employees during the 2021-2022 school year.

On Thursday, Central Oregon Daily’s Steele Haugen spoke with several local school districts about potentially implementing requirements.

Bend-La Pine Schools released a statement in response, saying it will not require vaccines for teachers and staff in the fall.

Crook County School District Director of Communications Jason Carr says it supports individual school districts making that decision for its communities and families.

Washington Governor Jay Inslee announced Wednesday all teachers and school staff would be required to get the vaccine.

That includes public, private and charter schools across the state.

Gov. Brown’s press conference will be available on a YouTube livestream.

We will have more on the press conference coming up at 5 on Central Oregon’s local ABC.