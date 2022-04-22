Gov. Brown orders half-staff flags for late congresswoman

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Governor Kate Brown ordered all flags at Oregon public institutions to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset tomorrow in honor and remembrance of U.S. Congresswoman Elizabeth Furse.

Congresswoman Furse died April 18, 2021.



“While Congresswoman Furse’s contributions and accomplishments were numerous—from service in the United States Congress, to the anti-apartheid activism of her early life, to founding the Oregon Peace Institute and PSU’s Institute for Tribal Government—everything she did honored her belief that anyone can make this world a better place,” said Governor Brown.



The date of the flag order, April 23, coincides with Congresswoman Furse’s memorial service, which the public is invited to attend.

Details are available at www.pdx.edu/hatfield-school/elizabeth-furse-memorial.