Gov. Brown orders flags to be lowered in memory of COVID death victims

Flags were ordered to be flown at half-staff until sunset, February 26, 2021 in memory of the more than 500,000 Americans who have lost their lives due to COVID-19.

The announcement was made by Oregon Governor Kate Brown on Monday.

2,155 Oregonians have died from the virus to date.

“Every life lost to COVID-19 is a tragedy,” said Governor Brown. “With more than 500,000 Americans who have died from this virus, there are infinitely more people who are now without a friend, family member, or other loved one. My thoughts are with all those who have lost someone to this disease and, to all Oregonians, I want you to know I remain committed to ensuring that we do everything we can to stop the spread and save lives. I hope that, as we remember all those we have lost, we collectively continue to help protect each other from this disease.”

The full Presidential Proclamation is available on the White House’s website.