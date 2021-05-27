Gov. Brown orders flags lowered to honor victims of San Jose shooting

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Flags at all Oregon public institutions will fly at half-staff through sunset on May 30, 2021 to honor and remember the victims of the shooting in San Jose, California.

Oregon Governor Kate Brown made the announcement Wednesday evening.

“Since March, we have lowered our flags to honor the victims of mass shootings in Atlanta, Boulder, Indianapolis, and, now, San Jose. The violence must end,” said Governor Brown. “We do not yet have all the details of this latest tragedy, but my heart is with the eight families who lost loved ones in today’s senseless attack. We must work together to stop gun violence in this country.”

The full Presidential Proclamation is available at the White House website.