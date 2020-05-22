Gov. Brown orders flags lowered to half-staff to honor virus victims

Governor Kate Brown ordered all flags at Oregon public institutions to be flown at half-staff to honor victims of the coronavirus pandemic. The order will take effect from Thursday until sunset on Sunday, May 24.

“As we begin the process of building a safe and strong Oregon, this weekend is a time to reflect on those we have lost to this global pandemic,” said Governor Kate Brown. “I commend every single Oregonian for the sacrifices they have made to protect our community and save lives.”

The order follows a nationwide proclamation President Trump issued Thursday, as the nationwide death toll from COVID-19 passed 95,000.

President Trump tweeted Thursday that he will be lowering the flags on all federal buildings and national monuments to half-staff in honor of virus victims. On Monday, flags will be at half-staff in honor of Memorial Day.