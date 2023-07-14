1,000-acre fire in Sherman County forces state park evacuation

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A fire sparked by a camp stove that tipped over Thursday has grown to 1,000 acres in Sherman County near the Columbia River.

The Gordon Butte Fire has forced the evacuation of Deschutes State Park along the Deschutes River. It is was zero percent contained Friday, according to the Watch Duty fire information app.

As of Friday morning, the Sherman County Sheriff’s office said crews from the Oregon Department of Forestry, Prineville BLM, land owners, North Sherman Fire, Moro Fire and South Sherman Fire had the fire contained on the north, south and Deschutes River sides.

The sheriff’s office said the fire was caused by a camp stove that tipped over a few miles south of the Deschutes State Park.

