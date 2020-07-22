GOP splits as virus aid package could swell past $1 trillion

WASHINGTON (AP) — The price tag for the next COVID-19 aid package could quickly swell above $1 trillion.

At stake are funds to reopen schools, prop up small businesses, boost virus testing and keep cash flowing to Americans as the virus crisis worsens.

White House negotiators fanned out across Capitol Hill Tuesday to launch talks with Republicans and Democrats.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is promising a new round of direct payments to Americans.

President Donald Trump insists on a payroll tax holiday for workers, while House Speaker Pelosi is blaming him for inaction.

Democrats want billions to outfit schools and shore up local governments, and Republicans are divided over big spending.