GOP governors mulling 2024 run aren’t rushing abortion laws

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Several Republican governors seen as potential 2024 presidential candidates have been cautious to push new abortion restrictions in their state since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Gov. Kristi Noem had pledged to “immediately” call a special legislative session to “guarantee that every unborn child has a right to life in South Dakota” if the justices overturned Roe.

In Arkansas, Gov. Asa Hutchinson has said he does not plan to put abortion on the agenda of next month’s special session focused on tax cuts.

And in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis has shied away from detailing whether he will push to completely ban abortions despite a pledge to “expand pro-life protections.”

