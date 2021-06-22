GOP filibuster halts Democrats’ signature voting bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Democrats’ sweeping attempt to rewrite U.S. election and voting laws has stalled in the U.S. Senate.

The bill failed in a key test vote Tuesday, blocked by a wall of united Republican opposition.

The bill, known as the For the People Act, would touch on virtually every aspect of how elections are conducted, striking down hurdles to voting that advocates view as the Civil Rights fight of the era, while curbing the influence of money in politics and limiting partisan influence over the drawing of congressional districts.

But Republican leader Mitch McConnell called the bill “a solution looking for a problem.”

The rejection forces majority Democrats to reckon with what comes next in the narrowly divided Senate.

Pressure has been mounting on Democrats to change Senate filibuster rules to enact President Joe Biden’s agenda.