GOP candidate Thielman resigns as Alsea schools superintendent

ALSEA, Ore. (AP) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Marc Thielman has announced his resignation as superintendent of the Alsea School District at an emergency meeting of the school board in western Oregon.

The Gazette-Times reports the superintendent made waves in January when he announced that at his direction, the school board had passed a resolution to return “local control” to the board and make indoor masking optional during the COVID pandemic.

The resignation comes a week after three formal complaints were filed against him, alleging a hostile work environment, illegal firing practices and disregard for any viewpoint that is not his own.

The Redmond School Board consulted with Thielman earlier this month as it drafted a resolution to skirt state rules and make masks optional in schools beginning March 2nd.