GOP blocks Capitol riot probe, displaying loyalty to Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republicans have blocked the creation of a bipartisan panel to study the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

The Senate fell short of the 60 votes needed to consider a House-passed bill that would have formed a 10-member commission evenly split between the two parties.

It was another sign of GOP fealty to former President Donald Trump and an overtly political effort to shift the focus off of the violent insurrection of his supporters that day.

Trump has called the bill a “Democratic trap.”

Four people died that day, and a police officer collapsed and died afterward of what authorities said were natural causes.

The GOP opposition means that questions about who should bear responsibility for the attack could continue to be filtered through a partisan lens — in congressional committees — rather than addressed by an outside, independent panel modeled after the commission that investigated the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks.

“The investigations will happen with or without Republicans,” declared Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy, one of the Republicans who voted to move forward. “To ensure the investigations are fair, impartial and focused on the facts, Republicans need to be involved.”