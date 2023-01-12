▶️ ‘I’m a Goonie’: New owner of famous Oregon movie home reveals himself

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The new owner of the house in Astoria where the “The Goonies” was filmed says he’s a dedicated fan of the movie and wants other fans to feel welcome.

Behman Zakeri is an entrepreneur from Kansas City and also calls himself a “Goonie.” Some of his business ventures are purportedly inspired by the film — from owning an axe-throwing facility to an escape room to card collecting and the gold business.

He purchased the home featured in the 1985 movie for $1.65 million.

Zakeri says after visiting the house more than ten years ago and talking with the seller, he had already decided that he would buy it one day.

As for traffic concerns, Zakeri compares it to shooting the messenger.

“The fire department and the police department, the city. They’re the ones that are responsible for, you know, the egress of the roads and parking and things like that. That’s just I’m a resident at the end of the day, right? But I’m a Goonie and so I also want the millions of fans around the world to feel welcome,” said Zakeri.

Zakeri says he also wants to renovate the inside to be more accurate to the movie.