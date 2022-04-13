Google announces plans to invest more than $50M in Oregon

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Google announced plans Wednesday to invest more than $50 million in Oregon in 2022.

According to a release Google also announced plans to invest about $9.5 billion in offices and data centers and create at least 12,000 new full-time Google jobs across the U.S. this year.

“Google’s offices and data centers provide vital anchors to our local communities and help us contribute to their economies,” said Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet.

“As we embrace more flexibility in how we work, we believe it’s more important than ever to invest in our campuses and that doing so will make for better products, a greater quality of life for our employees, and stronger communities.”

Google has called Oregon home for more than 15 years, creating more than 200 jobs.

Under recent agreements with The City of the Dalles and Wasco County, Google will have the option to build up to two additional data centers near its existing site.

More employees have recently returned to the Portland office as the company began its transition to its new hybrid approach on April 4th.

“We’re excited to see Google welcoming employees back to its office in downtown Portland as it continues its growth here and across our state. Returning workers are critical for the revitalization and vibrancy of our downtown,” said Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler.

“Google’s innovation is part of the engine that powers so many other businesses and industries and we’re grateful for their commitment to our region and its future.”

Google also released the 2021 Economic Impact Report for Oregon today, sharing how it helped provide $6.2 billion of economic activity in 2021 for tens of thousands of businesses, publishers, and nonprofits in Oregon who used Google products last year to increase their online presence and connect with the people and communities they serve.

The Economic Impact Report details Google’s national and local impact in all 50 U.S. states, plus Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico.