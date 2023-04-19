▶️TN Goodwill hopes to reunite girl with stuffed bear with late mom’s heartbeat

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The staff at a Goodwill in East Tennessee is desperately trying to reunite a family with a special item that as accidentally donated to the store. It’s a rainbow Build-A-Bear with a recording of the heartbeat of the young girl’s mother.

The four-year-old girl’s mother recently passed away and the bear is one of the last things the girl has to remember her mom.

But that bear, mistakenly donated to Goodwill in Tazewell, Tennessee, has already been bought.

More than 1 million people have watched the story online and it has gone viral on social media. There is also a sign at the front of the Goodwill asking for whoever bought the bear to bring it back. So the hope is that the word will get out quickly to whoever bought the bear.

Watch the story above from WVLT.