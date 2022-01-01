Goodbye O’ Tannenbaum

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Boy Scouts tree pick up and recycling got under way Saturday.

Bright and early New Year’s Day, Scouts from Troop 23 were combing the streets of Northeast Bend for Christmas Trees.

“It mainly gets scouts active and this is the one time we like get money and we pretty much make it fun,” said Troop 23 member Darrian Pajari.

The two collection weekends in January are fun fundraisers for troops around Central Oregon.

“We do this every year to promote so we can do all our camping trips for the rest of the year and buy new equipment and stuff,” said Lucas Gregory.

They’ll be back out Sunday the 2nd, and again next weekend.

You can place your undecorated tree on the curb and the Scouts will pick them up for a suggested $10 donation.

You can find details for tree pick up in your area here.