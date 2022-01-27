▶️ Good Samaritan helps rescue woman from burning home in Bend

by Ally Osborne | Central Oregon Daily News

A massive fire destroyed a home near Tetherow Wednesday morning, but a fast-acting good Samaritan helped make sure a woman inside got out safely.

“I don’t think anyone expected a fire to break out next to you.”

But that’s exactly what happened to Cole Lowe as he started his workday on a new home development near Meeks Trail in Southwest Bend.

One of the dump truck drivers on his project was the first to spot the fire next door.

“He got my attention, and we realized what was going on so we ran over and started banging on the windows and doors and everything we could, you know,” Lowe said.

As Lowe ran to the front of the house, he saw the home’s occupant, an elderly woman, collapse in her garage.

“I don’t know, you just act. You know, anything that anybody would do,” he said.

And that’s when Lowe acted.

“So I just ran, picked her up, and took her out to the street,” he said.

Lowe then took the woman to a neighbor’s house for shelter.

“She was very lightly dressed, you know. No shoes, her hair was singed,” Lowe said.

The woman is OK and will be receiving medical attention as well as funding from the Red Cross to provide shelter (you can donate to them here).

Bend Fire & Rescue, along with Redmond Fire & Rescue, arrived at the scene around 9:33 a.m. shortly after the fire started.

“It’s going to take us a while to get this completely out,” said Dan Derlacki, Bend Fire & Rescue Deputy Fire Marshal. “This is a complete loss of the house.”

No word yet on the cause of the fire, but Derlacki said the 3,000-square-foot home and property was valued at more than $2 million.

Two vehicles in the garage were saved, he said.

As for Lowe, he doesn’t consider his daring rescue to be anything out of the ordinary.

“I’d rather know, you know, that nobody was inside and do something, than not do anything and find out somebody was there,” he said.

The fire remains under investigation.