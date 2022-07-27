▶️ REPLAY: Good Morning Central Oregon says farewell to Scott Elnes

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

It’s the end of an era. Meteorologist Scott Elnes signed off from Good Morning Central Oregon for the final time Wednesday as he moves on to a new life adventure. We celebrated with a number of tributes and flashbacks. You can watch it all in the player above.

Get updated weather conditions anytime on the Central Oregon Daily News weather page

Local news can be found here

Follow Central Oregon Daily News on these social media platforms

Check out these weekly features from Central Oregon Daily News. Click the links to check out our archive.

Have a story idea? Email it to us here.

Thank you for making the switch!