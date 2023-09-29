▶️ Bend author’s ‘Good for a Girl’ up for Sports Book of the Year award

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A book written by an elite distance runner from Bend about the dangers female athletes face in a sports system that’s made for males is now up for a Sports Book of the Year award.

Central Oregon Daily News’ Genevieve Reaume profiled Lauren Fleshman and her book, “Good for a Girl: A Woman Running in a Man’s World,” in April. Genevieve’s story focused on local coaches of young girls who see the same kinds of injuries in female athletes because their training was designed for men.

The book is now on the long list for the 2023 William Hill Sports Book of the Year — dubbed “The world’s most valuable sports writing prize.” The winner will be announced in November.

