Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R. 2nd announced show for 2023 Hayden Homes Amphitheater

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R. will be coming to Bend’s Hayden Homes Amphitheater next summer. It’s the second show announced for the 2023 season following Death Cab for Cutie.

They two will play on Labor Day, Sept. 4, as part of their “The Big Night Out” tour.

The theater says this will be their only stop in Oregon.

RELATED: ‘Death Cab for Cutie’ 1st announced show for 2023 Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Presale will start on Thursday, Dec. 8, from 10:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. at BendConcerts.com. The password is “local”.

General sale starts Friday, Dec. 9, at 10:00 a.m. online and in person at the Ticket Mill in the Old Mill District.

Goo Goo Dolls performed in Bend last summer. Central Oregon Daily News had the pleasure to interview Robby Takac about performing on the High Desert.