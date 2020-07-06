Golf shirts? That’s so 2019…Local screen printers pivot to branded masks

With masks required now for all businesses across Oregon, some companies are seeing it as an opportunity to promote their brand every day.

And local screen printers are seeing it as an opportunity to supplement the slowdown COVID put on their businesses.

“N the Zone Ink” has taken its skillset and put it towards maks.

Typically this time of year they’d be printing logo golf shirts or sports jerseys.

On Monday they were printing masks for Kirby Nagelhout Construction, Excel fitness, a local plumbing company, and more.

“They’re having to supply masks to their employees so why not advertise your business at the same time,” said Deanna Smith, co-owner.

The business tried creating their own masks for a while, but it was too labor-intensive so they waited on their shirt supplies to pivot and catch up.

Things really kicked up on July 1 when Gov. Kate Brown ordered maks to be worn in any indoor space in Oregon.

Smith said it’s been a tough task for the business, which had to furlough about half of the staff in the spring.

“The need is immediate so we’re pushing through as fast as we can,” she said.